CATHOLIC BISHOPS MOURN EDGAR LUNGU





**ZAMBIA CONFERENCE OF CATHOLIC BISHOPS (

Z.C.C.B)**

**CATHOLIC SECRETARIAT**



Catholic Secretariat, PLT 60, Kabalonga, P.O. Box 31965, Lusaka, ZAMBIA

Tel.: +260 211 262 641 / +260 967 160 873

Email: zccbgsl@gmail.com | zccb21sec@gmail.com

Website: www.catholiczambia58.com

Facebook: @zccb | Twitter/X: @zccb_lusaka





**SG. 091/25**



06th June, 2025



His Excellency,

Mr. Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia,

Office of the President,

State House,

Lusaka, ZAMBIA.





Your Excellency,



**REF: MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCES ON THE DEMISE OF ZAMBIA’S SIXTH REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT, MR. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU.**





On behalf of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) and all the Catholic faithful in Zambia, I write to convey our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to you and the people of Zambia on the demise of the Sixth Republican President of Zambia, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, whom we learnt died yesterday, 05th June 2025 in South Africa. Our deepest sympathies go also to his family and friends.





The loss of President Lungu is felt across Zambia and beyond. His leadership and dedication to the nation will leave a lasting impact, especially his last task of assuring a peaceful transition of power to your government after the general elections held in August 2021. May his soul rest in the peace of the risen Lord.





We remain united in mourning the demise of the father of the nation with faith and hope in our Lord Jesus Christ.



With prayerful thoughts, I remain yours in Christ,





[Signature]



Most Rev. Ignatius Chama,

Archbishop of Kasama,

**ZCCB PRESIDENT.**



[Official seal/stamp visible]