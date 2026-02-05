Catholic Bishops Orders Withdrawal of Article Linking Church to Political Movement, demands immediate apology.

ZCCB Orders Withdrawal of Article Linking Church to Political Movement, demands immediate apology.





By Staff Reporter



The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has dismissed claims linking it to a purported political grouping described as a “government in waiting,” and has demanded a public apology from an online news blog, The Editor Zambia.





In a statement issued on February 3, 2026, and signed by ZCCB President Rev. Bishop Ignatius Chama, the ZCCB said an article published by The Editor Zambia on February 2, 2026, titled “Planned Conference Is And Tribal Treasonous,” falsely alleged that the Catholic Bishops were behind a so-called “National Conference of Democratic Change Advocates.”





The Bishops clarified that the ZCCB has no connection whatsoever to the alleged conference and did not participate in the formation of any movement referred to as “the government in waiting.”





The Church further distanced itself from the claims made in the publication, reaffirming its long-standing position of non-partisanship.





The ZCCB has since demanded that The Editor Zambia withdraw the article and issue a public apology by February 6, 2026, warning that failure to do so will result in legal action.





The Bishops emphasized that their role is to serve as a prophetic voice in society by offering guidance on governance, morality, and spiritual matters, in line with their pastoral mandate.





They have advised the public to disregard the publication in question.



#Churchnews

#chipatadiocese