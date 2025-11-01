Catholic Diocese of Mansa Rejects Invitation To Public Consultations And Submissions On The Amendment Of The Constitution Of Zambia





By Fr. Arthur Ntembula



The Catholic Diocese of Mansa has rejected the invitation to participate in the ongoing public consultation process on the amendment of the constitution of Zambia.





In a statement released by CARITAS-Mansa, the Diocese has admonished the government for driving a process that is “narrow, politically driven,” and systematically excludes the majority of citizens, especially those in rural areas.





The Diocese has argued that the reforms appear designed to benefit a political minority ahead of the 2026 General Elections.





The Diocese further contends that the current Technical Committee, which is only sitting in provincial centers, is not giving space to the voices of the most vulnerable.





“The views of the majority of citizens are unlikely to be captured,” the statement read, highlighting a critical flaw in the way consultations have been designed. “Consequently, the process cannot be deemed people-driven if the majority’s voices are not heard.”





Beyond the issue of inclusivity, the Diocese has questioned the government’s motives, suggesting the entire exercise is a move to reintroduce previously rejected legislation.





A critical review of the Committee’s Terms of Reference (ToRs) revealed that the Executive “appears to be reintroducing the rejected Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025.”



The Diocese has warned that the focus is on electoral and political issues rather than the broader socio-economic needs of the country. The Diocese has further warned stating that “conducting a delimitation exercise at this stage poses the risk of manipulating boundaries to achieve partisan advantage,” stating that the exercise may only favour the incumbent party.





In line with the national position of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), Mansa Diocese recommends that the entire constitutional amendment process be deferred until after the 2026 General Elections, which are now only months away.





While rejecting this invitation, the Diocese has reaffirmed its commitment to the nation: “We remain open to constructive engagement and dialogue, and we reaffirm our commitment to supporting all progressive government initiatives that promote good governance, justice, peace, equality, and improved living standards for all citizens.”



Ends.



PHOTO: Fr. Lemon Ndelela, Caritas-Mansa Director

Catholic Diocese of Mansa