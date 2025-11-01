Catholic Diocese of Mansa Rejects Invitation To Public Consultations And Submissions On The Amendment Of The Constitution Of Zambia
By Fr. Arthur Ntembula
The Catholic Diocese of Mansa has rejected the invitation to participate in the ongoing public consultation process on the amendment of the constitution of Zambia.
In a statement released by CARITAS-Mansa, the Diocese has admonished the government for driving a process that is “narrow, politically driven,” and systematically excludes the majority of citizens, especially those in rural areas.
The Diocese has argued that the reforms appear designed to benefit a political minority ahead of the 2026 General Elections.
The Diocese further contends that the current Technical Committee, which is only sitting in provincial centers, is not giving space to the voices of the most vulnerable.
“The views of the majority of citizens are unlikely to be captured,” the statement read, highlighting a critical flaw in the way consultations have been designed. “Consequently, the process cannot be deemed people-driven if the majority’s voices are not heard.”
Beyond the issue of inclusivity, the Diocese has questioned the government’s motives, suggesting the entire exercise is a move to reintroduce previously rejected legislation.
A critical review of the Committee’s Terms of Reference (ToRs) revealed that the Executive “appears to be reintroducing the rejected Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025.”
The Diocese has warned that the focus is on electoral and political issues rather than the broader socio-economic needs of the country. The Diocese has further warned stating that “conducting a delimitation exercise at this stage poses the risk of manipulating boundaries to achieve partisan advantage,” stating that the exercise may only favour the incumbent party.
In line with the national position of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), Mansa Diocese recommends that the entire constitutional amendment process be deferred until after the 2026 General Elections, which are now only months away.
While rejecting this invitation, the Diocese has reaffirmed its commitment to the nation: “We remain open to constructive engagement and dialogue, and we reaffirm our commitment to supporting all progressive government initiatives that promote good governance, justice, peace, equality, and improved living standards for all citizens.”
Ends.
PHOTO: Fr. Lemon Ndelela, Caritas-Mansa Director
Catholic Diocese of Mansa
Just continue the Love of God not ma politics.
Useless misguided priest. You were not elected by anyone though you pretend to be speaking for everyone. You speak for yourself only and you only have one vote anyway. We have the mandate from the majority Zambians and we will carry on, and nobody will miss you with your Luapula Diocese. Enjoy your wines and young girls you entice.
Have not read what Elijah said; how long halt ye between two opinions, if the Lord be God, then follow him, but if politics, then follow them. Leave politics to politicians and concentrate on Religious matters, that’s your role and not politics. Moreover you should have a common position as a Church on this issue and not individual decisions like you are doing. That’s a sign of disunity and confusion.
The Zambia Catholic Bishops Council gave the position of the Catholic Church on the Constitutional Amendment Process. The Diocese are only implementing the guidance as given by the ZCCB.
This is not an individual Priest decision. It’s the decision of the Catholic Church.
Well the Government said there is an overwhelming response from the people. I really can’t see it..On most phone in radio programs people are expressing their rejection…
Don’t even know where the Technical Committee is now.. Everything about this Process is wrong.
You have the voter registration exercise going on in the country , and you have to run from place to know where they are hiding. At the same time there are Sittings of the Technical Committee. Two days and they disappear. What a mess Hakainde and his group have plunged the country.
What position? The same Priest have been speaking out at the “pulpit” when they can now render their opinion, they now want to pretend like they dont have one?
Why a bunch of hypocrites…