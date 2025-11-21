CATHOLIC PRIEST CRITICISED FOR REMARKS ON CHINGOLA ATTACK ON PRESIDENT





Former Special Assistant to late President Levy Mwanawasa, Policy, Project Implementation and Monitoring, Jack Kalala, has condemned a Catholic priest who appeared to make light of the recent stoning of the President during a visit to Chingola.





In a video circulating on social media, the priest is heard telling congregants that “when you are stoned, just know things are not okay,” a comment that has sparked public outrage

Mr. Kalala argued that the remarks contradicted the core Christian principles of love, peace and compassion.





“The assertions by the priest are extremely regrettable, repulsive and shameful to say the list,” said Mr. Kalala in a statement issued to RCV News in Lusaka today.



He expressed disbelief that such comments were made from the altar, noting that while several non-Catholic church leaders condemned the violent incident, the priest appeared to treat it as a matter of amusement.





Mr. Kalala said the priest should have used the moment to denounce the criminal behaviour of the youths who threw stones at the President, rather than appearing to justify or trivialise the attack.





He added that the Bible emphasises love of God and neighbour, teachings he believes the priest failed to uphold.



Mr. Kalala also criticised the priest for showing what he described as a lack of empathy for Chiwempala residents who recently lost property in a devastating fire.





He urged church leaders to be mindful of the diverse political and social backgrounds of their congregants and to avoid statements that risk dividing members.





The Priest’s mockery of the President was not baseless but mindless, misleading and unwise. It was irresponsible and uncalled,” said Mr. Kalala.



By Margaret Mwanza.