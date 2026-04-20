CATHOLIC PRIEST DETAINED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING CHURCH VEHICLE



POLICE in Eastern Province have recovered a motor vehicle stolen from a Catholic parish in Lusangazi District nearly a year ago, with a suspect now in custody.





Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Robertson Mweemba, has confirmed the development, saying the breakthrough followed a routine traffic check.





Mr. Mweemba said the case dates back to April 30, 2025, when a white Toyota Hilux, registration number CAA 7255 and valued at K700,000, belonging to Ukwimi Catholic Parish, was stolen after being parked outside the church.





The theft was reported through Ukwimi Police Post to Petauke Police Station by Father Daniel Phiri.





He explained that the vehicle was recovered in the early hours of April 19, 2026, around 03:00 hours, when a traffic officer on duty at Mwami Road checkpoint intercepted another white Toyota Hilux bearing registration number BAK 4227.





“The vehicle was being driven by Simon Tembo, aged 31, a Catholic priest from the Chipata Diocese,” Mr. Mweemba said.



Police observed that the vehicle had a damaged left headlamp and fender.





When questioned, Father Tembo allegedly told officers that he had struck a cow in Katete District and failed to report the accident for fear that Bishop George Lungu would discover his whereabouts.





However, further inquiries with Bishop Lungu revealed that the vehicle Father Tembo claimed to have been using had reportedly been involved in a fatal road traffic accident the previous week, in which Father Aston Tembo died, and was considered beyond repair.





Mr. Mweemba said the suspect was taken to Chipata Central Police Station, where a detailed inspection of the impounded vehicle was carried out.





“It was established that the chassis and engine numbers correspond to the Toyota Hilux stolen from Ukwimi Catholic Church,” he said.





The priest has since been detained in police custody and is expected to appear in court soon.



Mr. Mweemba further said investigations are ongoing.



ZNBC