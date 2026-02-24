Catholic priest hails President Hichilema’s Ndola’s Catholic church visit as a blessing!





Catholic priest, Fr. Andrew Mukosa has described President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent visit to the Catholic Church in Ndola as a profound blessing, one that should inspire unity rather than division among Zambians.





Speaking in the wake of mixed reactions from some stakeholders who expressed displeasure over the Bishops invitation to the President’s, Fr. Mukosa,Director Dignitatis Humanea Social Teacher, strongly condemned sentiments seeking to politicise the visit.





He emphasised that the Head of State’s interaction with the Church should not be viewed through partisan lenses, but as a symbol of cooperation anchored in national development and shared values.





“The visit should unite us as a people,” Fr. Mukosa stated. “We may hold different views, but we can unite in Christ, harmonise, and work together for the betterment of the Zambian people.”





The clergyman underscored that the Church and the State have distinct yet complementary roles.



According to him, the Church cannot operate in isolation from government structures, especially in areas that directly touch people’s lives





He observed that Catholic-run hospitals, clinics, schools, orphanages and other human dignity initiatives thrive largely because of collaboration and support from the State.



Fr. Mukosa further noted that any political party, regardless of affiliation, should prioritise working hand in hand with the government of the day to achieve socio-economic development objectives.





He cautioned against mixing partisan politics with the Church’s core mission of promoting justice, human rights, and human dignity.





He also extended gratitude to Fr. Lewis Mutachila, Vicar General of the Ndola Archdiocese, Fr Matthew Kasongo and Fr Steven Chishala for warmly welcoming the President to the Church, describing the gesture as a demonstration of the Church’s openness and commitment to constructive engagement.





Fr. Mukosa stressed that the relationship between the Church and the State is founded on mutual respect, collaboration, and self-governance.





Such engagement, he explained, enables the Church to fulfil its prophetic mission while encouraging transparency, accountability, and good governance in public life.