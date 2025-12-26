



CATHOLIC PRIEST SAYS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S CALL FOR PEACE HYPOCRITICAL





By Nelson Zulu



Director at Dignitatis Humanea, Father Andrew Mukosa, has described President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for renewed peace, love, and reconciliation in the country during this festive period as hypocritical.





Father Mukosa says although the President’s call is welcome, it is empty unless preceded by tangible justice and corrective action from leaders, saying reconciliation must follow demonstrable steps to address grievances.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Father Mukosa has emphasized that justice should come before peace, noting that true unity flows from fair treatment, accountability, and open dialogue rather than ceremonial appeals.





He has urged leaders to self-reflect, acknowledge failures, and engage communities in genuine processes of reconciliation rather than relying on rhetoric.





Father Mukosa cited systemic failures in service delivery, including neglected health infrastructure, unfinished district projects, underfunded constituency development programs, and perceived mismanagement, as signs of neglect that have eroded public trust and deepened social fractures.





He warns against a negative peace where silence masks unresolved tensions and stressed that service delivery and justice are prerequisites for lasting harmony, especially among public servants prioritizing the needs of the poor.



