CATHOLIC PRIEST URGES NATIONAL DIALOGUE FOR RECONCILIATION AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS

By Nelson Zulu

Catholic priest, Father Chewe Mukosa, has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to call for a national dialogue for reconciliation to ensure unity and love in the country ahead of the 2026 polls.

Father Mukosa said the move is a preventative measure to ease tensions and foster mutual understanding among political actors and citizens.

He has cited the current heightened debate over proposed constitutional amendments and remarks viewed as tribal by some political figures as reasons why an inclusive forum is necessary.

Father Mukosa is of the view that a national dialogue should provide a structured, non-confrontational platform where grievances can be aired, differences debated, and solutions crafted collectively, with the aim of reducing hostility and restoring trust in public discourse.

He has urged President Hichilema to act as a convener and be positive about the approach.

PHOENIX NEWS