CATHOLIC  PRIESTS DECRY CONTINUED ATTACKS BY UPND SUPPORTERS

PRIESTS DECRY CONTINUED ATTACKS BY UPND SUPPORTERS



President of the Local Catholic Clergy in Zambia – Rev. Fr. Augustine Mwewa has condemned verbal attacks on Priests and Bishops made by UPND supporter Victor Kalesha at State House during a meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema on the constitutional amendment issue.





Mr. Kalesha, who claimed to be a Bishop, said Catholics Priests should not comment on the constitutional amendment issue because they do not have children.





But Fr. Mwewa of Holy Family – Lulamba Parish in Chingola of the Archdiocese of Ndola said Mr. Kalesha’s comment amounts to hate speech and abuse of Catholic Priests.





Speaking to Radio Icengelo News, Fr. Mwewa said Priests have a moral obligation and the right to comment on governance issues.





“I pity Mr. Kalesha, so he is saying all the youths, men and women without children should not speak-out? Where does he want to take our Prophetic role and human right? So now in Zambia if you have no child you hold no right to speak for the people,” Fr. Mwewa said.





He urged President Hichilema to denounce Mr. Kalesha’s remarks made in his presence at State House on Monday, 1st December, 2025.





“The President should stand up and denounce remarks by Mr. Kalesha. And the President the other day was saying he is ready for dialogue, is that dialogue we are seeing? Such people (Kalesha) must be arrested for hate speech. It is sad that we are being insulted for speaking the truth,” Fr. Mwewa said.





He said Priests will not be silenced by attacks from UPND and its supporters.



