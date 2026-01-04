Catholics to hold mass for Alick Banda before appearing at DEC tomorrow



LUSAKA Archdiocese Catholics have been guided to attend a solidarity mass tomorrow morning for their Archbishop Dr Alick Banda before appearing at the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) headquarters.







Archbishop Banda is expected to explain himself over the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Hilux which was dubiously gifted to him by the PF.





In a memo, Lusaka Archdiocese vicar general Andrew Simpasa urged Catholics to attend mass at 08:00 hours and there after ‘dutifully report’ to DEC offices.





“Accordingly, we shall be most obliged if this is complied with,” read the memo.



Fr Simpasa also told all parishes in the archdiocese of Lusaka to read the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) statement during announcements at all masses today.

The ZCCB statement is condemning the summons of the Archbishop, claiming that such an act is an attack on the church.





Meanwhile, DEC director general Nason Banda had on new year warned that the archbishop should not carry people that are ‘irrelevant to the case with him as he appears at the commission’s headquarters

By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 4, 2025