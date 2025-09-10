CCMG RAISES CONCERN OVER CITIZENS ISSUED WITH DEFECTIVE NRCs…RISK BEING DISEFRANCHISED IN 2026 ELECTIONS





The Christian Churches Monitoring Group [CCMG] has raised concern over reports that citizens in Northern and Muchinga Provinces risk being disenfranchised in next year’s General Elections due to being issued with defective National Registration Cards.



A recent newspaper report revealed that citizens in the two provinces are unable to access essential services using their newly acquired NRCs, as they are being rejected as invalid.





The report further quotes Chief Misengo of Mporokoso District, who sounded the alarm after nearly 200 of his subjects received NRCs with errors, including handwritten details filled in with a pen instead of being properly printed.





CCMG Program Director Peter Mwanangombe says the organisation has followed up on the matter.



Mr. Mwanagombe has disclosed that a CCMG observer confirmed receiving reports on 23rd August 2025 that officers from the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship [DNRPC] in Mporokoso issued defective NRCs, allegedly because they had run out of ink to print names properly.





Mr. Mwanangombe says similar incidents were also reported in Mpika District, particularly in Mutamba and Nachikufu wards.



He has stressed that the issuance of defective NRCs is a serious concern because a valid card is a requirement not only to vote, but also to register as a voter, as provided under the Electoral Process Act.





Mr. Mwanangombe has urged the Ministry of Home Affairs and the DNRPC to urgently investigate the reports, withdraw all defective NRCs, and issue valid replacements before the Mass Voter Registration exercise, scheduled to begin on 13th October 2025.



