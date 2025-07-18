CCMG TO CHALLENGE ECZ’S INSISTENCE ON NON-PARTICIPATING PARTIES’ REGALIA



The Christian Churches Monitoring Group -CCMG- has disclosed that it intends to pursue remedial measures among them legal action to challenge the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- ‘s decision to bar non-participating political parties from using their regalia during campaigns in the Mfuwe parliamentary by election campaigns.





CCMG Chairperson Bishop Andrew Mwenda has questioned the legal basis for the ECZ’s directive, arguing that the electoral process act does not explicitly prohibit allied parties from displaying shared symbols, colors, or clothing in support of common candidates.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Bishop Mwenda pointed out that while the act defines campaign materials, it does not restrict who may wear them once political alliances are formally recognized.





He believes the ECZ’s directive exceeds the clear provisions of the law, specifically sections 2, 29(3), and 29(4), which focus on material distribution rather than prohibiting allied usage





Bishop Mwenda warns that unchecked interpretation of the law by the electoral body risks undermining established practices of political cooperation.





His comment comes after ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis insisted that using campaign materials from non-participating parties is illegal and against the electoral process, allowing only materials depicting symbols, colors, and images of participating parties and candidates.



PN