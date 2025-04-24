CDF COMMUNITY SENSITIZATION IN MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY



By Linda Malambo



The Lusaka City Council, in partnership with the Ward Development Committee, is currently carrying out a 7-day community awareness and sensitization exercise in Mandevu Constituency, covering all eight wards in the constituency.



Today’s outreach focused on Mpulungu Ward 26 and Kabanana Ward 27, engaging local residents and stakeholders.



Community sensitization plays a vital role in fostering development, as it enhances understanding of key issues and encourages inclusive and equitable participation.



The main objective of this exercise is to increase public knowledge about the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), specifically on how to access it, its intended impact and its role in local development.



By educating residents on the benefits and proper utilization of the CDF, the local authority aims to empower communities to take part in decision-making processes.



LCC