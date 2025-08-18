CDF ENHANCES LUSAKA PROVINCE’S EDUCATION: 21,714 DESKS, 151 CLASSROOMS, AND OVER 1,151 TEACHERS RECRUITED.





Here are the highlights:



✅In implementing Government’s free education policy, Lusaka Province has successfully provided 21,714 desks, constructed 151 classrooms across all six districts and over 1,151 teachers recruited.





✅The surge in enrollment has resulted in over two million additional children attending school nationwide, straining existing infrastructure.





✅Chongwe District has witnessed significant upgrades, including:



i. Construction of a 1×3 classroom block and ablution block at Chongwe Primary School





ii. Completion of a computer lab at Silverest Secondary School



iii. Construction of 1×3 classroom blocks at eight schools





iv. Provision of 2,795 desks and construction of 21 classrooms



✅Lusaka District has focused on enhancing education infrastructure through the installation of solar systems at key institutions, including NIPA, David Kaunda Secondary School, Evelyn Hone College, and Northmead Secondary School.





✅Kafue District has seen significant improvements, including:



i. Procurement and delivery of 6,356 desks





ii. Construction of 25 classrooms



iii. Rehabilitation of Soloboni Primary School



✅ Additional projects in Kafue District include:



i. Construction of 1×3 classroom blocks at various schools





ii. Construction of ablution blocks, kitchen and dining halls, and staff houses



iii. Solar-powered borehole at Mulangwa Primary School





✅Rufunsa District has made significant progress, including:



i. Provision of 7,368 desks and 48 classrooms





ii. construction of classroom blocks, laboratory construction, staff housing, and water infrastructure development



✅ Luangwa District has:



i. Procured and distributed 1,535 desks



ii. Constructed 31 classrooms



iii. Among the key projects, the construction of classroom blocks, ablution blocks, staff houses, and water reticulation systems





✅Chilanga District has:

i. Received 3,620 desks and 24 classrooms



ii. And the projects include, construction of classroom blocks, staff houses, water schemes, and ablution blocks