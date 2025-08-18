CDF ENHANCES LUSAKA PROVINCE’S EDUCATION: 21,714 DESKS, 151 CLASSROOMS, AND OVER 1,151 TEACHERS RECRUITED.
Here are the highlights:
✅In implementing Government’s free education policy, Lusaka Province has successfully provided 21,714 desks, constructed 151 classrooms across all six districts and over 1,151 teachers recruited.
✅The surge in enrollment has resulted in over two million additional children attending school nationwide, straining existing infrastructure.
✅Chongwe District has witnessed significant upgrades, including:
i. Construction of a 1×3 classroom block and ablution block at Chongwe Primary School
ii. Completion of a computer lab at Silverest Secondary School
iii. Construction of 1×3 classroom blocks at eight schools
iv. Provision of 2,795 desks and construction of 21 classrooms
✅Lusaka District has focused on enhancing education infrastructure through the installation of solar systems at key institutions, including NIPA, David Kaunda Secondary School, Evelyn Hone College, and Northmead Secondary School.
✅Kafue District has seen significant improvements, including:
i. Procurement and delivery of 6,356 desks
ii. Construction of 25 classrooms
iii. Rehabilitation of Soloboni Primary School
✅ Additional projects in Kafue District include:
i. Construction of 1×3 classroom blocks at various schools
ii. Construction of ablution blocks, kitchen and dining halls, and staff houses
iii. Solar-powered borehole at Mulangwa Primary School
✅Rufunsa District has made significant progress, including:
i. Provision of 7,368 desks and 48 classrooms
ii. construction of classroom blocks, laboratory construction, staff housing, and water infrastructure development
✅ Luangwa District has:
i. Procured and distributed 1,535 desks
ii. Constructed 31 classrooms
iii. Among the key projects, the construction of classroom blocks, ablution blocks, staff houses, and water reticulation systems
✅Chilanga District has:
i. Received 3,620 desks and 24 classrooms
ii. And the projects include, construction of classroom blocks, staff houses, water schemes, and ablution blocks