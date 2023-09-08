CDF IS AN INVESTMENT, NO ONE CAN AFFORD TO IGNORE – IMENDA

September 8th, 2023.

CHIPANGALI- The United Party for National Development Secretary General Batuke Imenda says the growing numbers of new

members from opposition political parties joining the ruling party follows the waves of investment and development brought in communities through the Constituency Development Fund.

A group of more than 300 energetic and vibrant youths in Chipangali have defected from PF and other political parties to join the UPND at Chisitu primary school in Chipangali Constituency.

Leading the team of new members, charismatic Mr Kambani Phiri ,said his team was tired of political hate speech from some of the opposition parties while the ruling party was working tirelessly to bring resources to the people to invest in their communities and resolve issues affecting them.

“ We has been observing the developments taking place, in the constituency ,bridges are being built, classroom blocks extended and desks made by the local people. Children are now going to school free relieving parents off financial burden. CDF has changed the face of our constituencies nd this is something no one can ignore,” said Mr Phiri.

He added that in the past, development in communities was neglected and central government owned resources while today, President Hichilema has allocated CDF direct to communities and this has changed the face of most constituencies.

“ CDF allocation to all, has proven the commitment of UPND government in inclusive development and building a better future for all.’ said Mr, Phiri

Mr Imenda in his welcoming remarks said that he was so grateful seing energetic youths joining a team working to contribute their efforts towards developing their constituencies.

He said that President Hichilema wants people in communities to take charge and take ownership of all developments taking place in the constituencies because they are the ones who are aware about the problems that need to be observed in the communities.

Earlier Mr Imenda met more that ten village headmen who presented issues affecting the Constituency.

Mr Imenda in his response said that President Hichilema increased the CDF from K1.5m to K25.7m later to K28.3m because he wanted to empower communities, so that they are able to deal with issues affecting them and at the same time use the money to undertake projects that will help them sustain their livelihood.

“ My Leaders all issue you have mentioned can be resolved using CDF because it is yours to use ,” Mr Imenda

UPND has recently continued to grow not by forcing people to join but through the power of inclusivity and belief that a brighter future is possible.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM