CDF IS HERE TO TANSFORM YOUR LIVES, TAYENGWA ASSURES KABWATA RESIDENTS

Kabwata MP Andrew Tayengwa has assured the people of Kabwata constituency that the Constituency Development Fund-CDF-is meant to transform their lives.

the 48 latest Kabwata-based recipients of the K1, 920, 000 million grants that the New Dawn administration is keen on transforming the lives of every Zambian.

Handing over a dummy cheque totalling K1, 920, 000 to 48 beneficiaries for youth, women and community empowerment grants in Kabwata constituency at Chilenje South Secondary School today, Mr Tayengwa said the CDF was a vehicle that has the potential to transform the lives of majority Zambian citizens.

Mr Tayengwa said it was the desire of President Hakainde Hichilema to provide avenues for survival for Zambians through grants and loans to citizens so as to enable them to live better and dignified lives.

“What you must understand is that these grants you are receiving is not to represent your interests but that of your families. Out of the 900 beneficiaries, each member represents about number as 4, 800. These funds doesn’t mean you should go and use the funds for your personal gain. And to the beneficiaries, please use the funds according to the skills and knowledge [that] you acquired through training,” he said

Speaking during the same event, Lusaka District Commissioner, Rosa Zulu thanked President Hichilema for increasing the CDF allocation from K25.7 million in the 2022 Budget to K28.2 million for 2023.

Ms Zulu, who said the increase in the funds for each constituency would ensure that more people benefited also urged the beneficiaries to put the funds to good use, warning that punitive measures would be taken against those who would abuse the funds.

“I want to thank President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn administration for facilitating for the release of the K1,900, 000 for the 48 corporatives. This gesture is a fulfillment of the numerous campaign promises made by the UPND. We are committed to making the lives of every Zambian better. Please utilize these funds prudently,” she said.

She said time had come for the youths and women to desist from being spectators of development but participants.

“Finally, to those of you that still doubt, especially the youths, I would like to encourage you to take advantage of this rare opportunity that the New Dawn government has created for you; let us turn from spectators to participants. It is time to form corporatives, register businesses and apply for skills development bursaries,” said Ms Zulu.

And KABWATA Ward Development Committee-KWDC-chairperson, Chilekwa Munkonge assured both recipients and the general public that the CDF guidelines were followed to the later during selection process.

He also encouraged 97 corporatives that were not successful in acquiring the grants to try the empowerment loans, emphasizing that the WDCs intended to increase the number of beneficiaries in the 2023 CDF allocation.

UPND MEDIA TEAM