CDF IS PEOPLE’S MONEY



…no MP should claim personal glory – KALYATI



Ndola… Wednesday February 5, 2025



Ndola Mayor Jones Kalyati says no Member of Parliament should claim personal glory over Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects being implemented in constituencies.





Mr. Kalyati said he is aware that some Members of Parliament in Ndola are going round boasting of fostering development using CDF.



The Ndola Mayor said CDF is not for Members of Parliament but the people of Zambia.





Mr. Kalyati said MPs can only claim glory of the development emanating from personal funds or money they mobilised in their personal capacity.



“Let me make this straight, there are a number of MPs in my city who have been going round and stealing glory to themselves that I have done this, I have done that and I have done this. You media go and tell those MPs that it is not correct to say I have done this or that,” Mr. Kalyati said.





“I know that MPs should look outside the box (away from CDF). They can look to the corporate world or friends of their constituencies and raise funds privately and be able to construct infrastructure. Those are the things they can say I have done this. When it comes to CDF no MP should say I have done this. The MP’s role in CDF is very clear. MPs are members of the CDF Committee who are assigned with the task to receive recommendations from the residents.





“It is the central government that sends CDF money to the Council and the money is kept by my management at Council. So when you hear that CDF is K36.1 Million that money comes in the coffers of Council and not the MP. It is the council that implements CDF projects through technocrats.





“So no MP should claim a lone glory where an MP goes around and lists development, I have done a school, and I have done a police post. The position of I should not be there over CDF projects. In fact it is the council which should say I have done this. The right statement to be said by the MP is that the Council is working well and so glory and honour should go to the people managing CDF.”





He called for the prudent utilisation of CDF in Ndola.



“We thank the Government for increasing the CDF which my Council is using prudently. I want CDF to be used prudently. I know there are questions over people who are given grants. There are certain areas where we have questioned people that have gotten loans,” Mr. Kalyati stated.