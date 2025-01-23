CDF mismanagement shocks Germany envoy, calls for anti-corruption act reforms



GERMAN Ambassador to Zambia, Dr Anne Wagner-Mitchell has been left in shock over the findings of the 2023 Auditor General’s Report on the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), highlighting instances of misappropriation and mismanagement.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1Gsuk3jhDB/?mibextid=oFDknk



It was recently revealed in the 2023 Auditor General’s report on the Constituency Development Fund that the Lusaka City Council disbursed K5.3 million to 373 beneficiaries whose identities are not known with no possible way to trace them.





Furthermore, the report also disclosed that the local authority paid out K336,000 in soft loans to individuals who were not on the approved list of beneficiaries.



Speaking at a National Consultation Workshop on the Anti-Corruption Act yesterday, Dr Wagner-Mitchell emphasised the need for improved financial management and accountability.





She called for a robust and independent Anti-Corruption Commission with clear powers and governance structures, citing the recent instability within the Commission as a cause for concern.



“We welcome the fact that last week a new board for the Anti Corruption Commission and a new Director General of the Commission was appointed. However, the developments which led to the dissolution of the Board and the resignation of the former Director General of the Commission probably illustrated that the

current governance structure of the Commission is imperfect.”





“The Anti-Corruption Act should clearly spell out the provisions on the ACC’s governance and powers so that the Commission and its board can act independently, and to be a strong institution of checks and balances to prevent improper behaviour,” Dr Wagner said.





She stressed the importance of a multi-stakeholder approach to combating corruption, urging all sectors including ; government, media, civil society, and the private sector to actively participate in anti-corruption efforts.





The Ambassador further stressed the importance of a comprehensive and robust legal framework to combat corruption, calling for clear definitions, streamlined mandates, and effective coordination among law enforcement agencies.



And acting Justice Minister Collins Nzovu reiterated the importance of stakeholder involvement in revising Zambia’s Anti-Corruption Act.





He highlighted the global nature of corruption and stressed the need for a comprehensive and effective legal framework, stating that the revised Act will be crucial in combating corruption and promoting good governance in Zambia.





The EU Representative, Bogdan Stefanescu, expressed his support for the Zambian government’s efforts to revise the Anti-Corruption Act.





Stefanescu outlined the EU’s ongoing support for Zambia’s anti-corruption efforts, including financial and technical assistance through different programmes.



By Moses Makwaya



Picture credit: ZANIS



Kalemba January 23, 2024