



CEASEFIRE ENDS:

IRAN LAUNCHES PRE-EMPTIVE STRIKES, ATTACKS AMERICA, UAE & OMAN!



Today, Iran has tied a noose around its own neck. In complete violation of the ceasefire, it:





1. Fired upon an American warship.

2. Launched missiles at Oman, setting an energy plant ablaze.

3. Launched further missiles at the United Arab Emirates.



4. The United States, in retaliation, fired and sank six Iranian gunships.

5. Israel is on high alert.

6. The UAE is preparing to strike Iran within the next 24 hours.





This amounts to the re-ignition of a full scale war. European countries can no longer blame America for restarting this conflict. Iran has brought this upon itself. Some may wonder why Iran has taken such a risky step. Does this suggest that Iran is not as weakened as America claims?





The truth is that Iran is finished. It has little left beyond its missile capabilities. One advantage it retains is its size. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) operates like mice: they retreat into underground tunnels, lie low, and, when the situation quietens, emerge with missile launchers, fire a few rounds, and disappear once more into hiding.





However, there is a significant problem within Iran at present. There is infighting and division within the IRGC. There is no clear leader, and no one appears willing to take charge, having learnt the consequences.

Present yourself as a leader today, and you may be gone by tomorrow, courtesy of Israel. Therefore, the only way to unify the leadership is to restart the war, creating a common enemy. The calculation is also that targeting the Gulf states will drive up oil prices and place pressure on America to seek peace. This, in turn, affects the American economy; indeed, a major American airline has already collapsed due to rising oil prices.





Some of us have long argued and have been proven correct, that to stop Iran, America must carry out a ground invasion of the Iranian mainland. This is something Donald Trump appears reluctant to do. His concern is that it could become a prolonged and costly war, with thousands of American lives at stake. Yet that is the harsh reality of war: it involves blood and sacrifice.





Leaving the war half done, as Trump appears to prefer, risks allowing the problem to return. America must follow the Israeli approach: a ground invasion of Tehran to remove the IRGC entirely, topple the government, and install a new one.

Trump, in my view, is overly concerned with the long-term destabilisation of the Middle East. That should not be his primary concern. His duty should be to bring peace to the region, remove the regime and set in motion a new, patriotic and compassionate government that could transform Iran into a significant soft power and a strong ally of America, Israel, and the wider world.



Ata Ikiddeh