CEASEFIRE HOLDING: No Iranian Missiles Hit Israel Overnight as Trump Team Preps Tough Talks in Pakistan





Good news from the Middle East front lines. Overnight, zero new Iranian missiles slammed into Israel, proving the fragile US-brokered ceasefire with the ayatollahs is actually sticking so far.





Fox News correspondent in Tel Aviv reported a quiet night on the ground with no fresh attacks lighting up the skies. In the studio, anchors confirmed the lull after days of Iranian barrages that triggered sirens across Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.





President Trump’s swift action delivered results where weak-kneed diplomacy failed for years. Now the real work begins to lock in a lasting deal on America’s terms.





Vice President JD Vance will lead a high-powered US delegation to Islamabad, Pakistan, this weekend alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The goal is clear: force Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz fully, abandon its nuclear dreams, and end terror support or face devastating consequences.





From the Fox report, Vance laid it out straight: Iran must negotiate in good faith during this two-week window or the president has “a lot of options” to go back to war. He called the truce a “fragile” one and warned the regime to take the next step for peace or prepare for serious fallout.





This is Trump-strength leadership in action. After decisive strikes that crippled Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, America is dictating terms from a position of power, not weakness. No endless wars, no taxpayer-funded giveaways, just peace through strength.





Keep the pressure on. The mullahs only understand force. Vance, Witkoff, and Kushner heading in means no backing down. America First wins again.