Ceasefire in Lebanon ‘not 100%’, Israeli UN envoy says

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations says he’s not sure the newly extended ceasefire will fully stop conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“The Lebanese government have no control of Hezbollah,” Danny Danon says in an interview with CNN.

“Hezbollah is sending rockets trying to sabotage the ceasefire, and Israel – we have to retaliate. Every time we see a threat, we take action.”

His comments come after the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors to the US met at the White House where Trump announced a three-week extension to the existing 10-day ceasefire

“It’s not 100%,” he says referring to the new agreement. “I hope… to see that the Lebanese military are actually able to implement and to enforce this ceasefire.”