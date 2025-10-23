Celebrated lawyer and ECL funeral spokesperson Makebi Zulu has announced that he will stand for President of Zambia in 2026

Ive always safeguarded the Rule of Law-Makebi Zulu

He writes:



As Zambia continues to redefine its future, I stand guided by one enduring conviction: that the strength of our Republic rests on respect for the Constitution and fidelity to justice.





From my years in public service as Member of Parliament for Malambo and Provincial Minister for Eastern Province, to my professional life as a constitutional lawyer and advocate, my duty has always been to safeguard the rule of law, defend institutions, and promote accountable leadership.





Our nation’s journey demands sober reflection and responsible voices. I believe that leadership must first heal and then build; it must restore faith in governance, protect citizens’ rights, and open opportunity for every community.





In the coming weeks, I will be engaging citizens, students, faith leaders, and professionals in an open dialogue about the Zambia we wish to shape beyond 2026. This conversation is not about partisanship; it is about principles, discipline in public office, equity in economic growth, and unity under the law.





Let us begin that conversation with clarity of purpose, civility in tone, and hope in our collective capacity to build a nation that truly serves its people.