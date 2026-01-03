CELESTINE MUKANDILA URGES GOVT TO HALT CDF PROGRAMMES OVER LEGAL CONCERNS





Patriotic Front faction Deputy Secretary-General and lawyer Celestine Mukandila is urging government to temporarily suspend Constituency Development Fund –CDF– programmes until subsidiary legislations are reviewed.





This follows the passage of Bill 7 into law last year, which may have created inconsistencies between the Constitution and existing statutes.

Speaking to Phoenix News in an interview, Mr. Mukandila explains that recent constitutional changes necessitate a review of laws like the CDF Act and Local Government Act to ensure legality, warning that proceeding without harmonized regulations risks operating in a legal vacuum.





Mr. Mukandila has noted the need for clear commencement dates and role definitions to prevent conflicts of interest and has advised expediting the review process to provide legal certainty for councils and ensure development programmes proceed on a firm statutory footing, avoiding future litigation and governance disputes.



PHOENIX NEWS