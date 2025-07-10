Cellphone seized from “Cat” Matlala in prison raid handed to SAPS for investigation





A cellphone confiscated from Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, a controversial businessman and murder-accused figure, has been handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further investigation, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed.





The device was discovered during a raid at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility, raising fresh concerns about security breaches at one of South Africa’s most secure prisons.





Matlala, a controversial tenderpreneur linked to allegations of police infiltration and to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu following explosive claims by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, was promptly moved to the high-security C-Max section of the facility following the discovery.





Authorities are now investigating how the prohibited device was smuggled into the prison, spotlighting ongoing challenges in preventing contraband in correctional facilities.





The SAPS is expected to analyze the cellphone’s contents to uncover potential evidence related to Matlala’s activities, both inside and outside the prison.





The Department of Correctional Services has vowed to tighten security measures to prevent similar incidents, as the public awaits further developments in this high-profile case.