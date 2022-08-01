By Christopher Miti

EASTERN Province permanent secretary Beauty Undi-Phiri says those that will be involved in the 2022 census should be focused and professional.

Addressing Eastern Province zonal census coordinators on Thursday, Undi-Phiri said census was not time for “you to go and find boyfriends and girlfriends”.

“Some of you that are going to be trained starting from the districts to zonal coordinators, may I emphasise to you that this is not a money making venture. It should not be a money making venture for any person here,” she said. “As much as everybody else wants to put something in the pocket, let this be historical to all of you. It should be historical in the sense that you are going into the field to count the Zambians that are in this country. As you are going out there, go and make sure that the professionalism is shown.”

Undi-Phiri said the zonal coordinators were degree and diploma holders which entailed that they were already equipped with knowledge.

“As you are going on the ground, make sure that you do the right thing. The right thing for mother Zambia. Some of you that are seated here, it’s a huge privilege. Your friends are crying out there. When you are given such a rare privilege to go and do a national event, do it with diligence,” she urged. “Do it with everything that you have and make sure that you do it for mother Zambia and be proud because posterity will judge us. Go and show your patriotism by doing the right thing.”

Undi-Phiri urged the coordinators to go and guide the enumerators who would be mostly young people who recently completed grade 12.

“As you are going out you will find grade 12s who will be enumerators. It is your duty to teach them what to do and tell them how to do it well. You have the duty to sit them down and tell them that this is a serious exercise that needs serious people. People that are focused and people that understand what they are doing. It’s not time for you to go and find boyfriends and girlfriends. It’s time for you to dedicate all your energies to the work that you have been given,” said Undi-Phiri.

Eastern Province census officer Zecks Siyamukombe urged the coordinators to attach a lot of seriousness to the exercise.

Siyamukombe said the coordinators would in turn train enumerators.