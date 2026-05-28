CENTCOM calls Iran missile launch at Kuwait ‘egregious’ ceasefire breach

US Central Command said on Thursday that Iran fired a ballistic missile toward Kuwait in an “egregious ceasefire violation.”

CENTCOM said Kuwaiti forces intercepted the missile, which it said was launched at 10:17 p.m. ET on May 27.

It said the missile launch came hours after Iranian forces launched five one-way attack drones that posed a threat in and near the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM said US forces intercepted all five drones and prevented a sixth launch from an Iranian ground control site in Bandar Abbas.

The command said US forces and regional partners remained vigilant while defending US forces and interests from what it called Iranian aggression.