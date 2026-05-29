JACOB ZUMA ACCUSES CYRIL RAMAPHOSA OF USING COURTS TO “DELAY” IMPEACHMENT PROCESS AS PHALA PHALA WAR ESCALATES





Former President Jacob Zuma has intensified political pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa after accusing him of using legal battles and court processes to delay impeachment proceedings linked to the Phala Phala scandal.





The explosive accusations come as Parliament’s impeachment committee prepares to continue its work despite ongoing legal reviews surrounding the controversial case.





Zuma and his allies believe Ramaphosa is allegedly trying to buy time through the courts while avoiding direct political accountability over the Phala Phala farm saga, which has remained one of the biggest scandals of his presidency.





The Phala Phala controversy erupted after revelations that large amounts of foreign currency were allegedly hidden at Ramaphosa’s private game farm before being stolen. Opposition parties and critics have questioned how the money was handled, whether it was properly declared and whether state resources were improperly used after the theft.





Zuma’s criticism is particularly significant given the long and bitter political history between him and Ramaphosa inside the ANC. Since Ramaphosa replaced Zuma as President, tensions between their factions have continued shaping South African politics behind the scenes

Supporters of Zuma argue Ramaphosa is receiving softer treatment from state institutions compared to what Zuma himself faced during years of corruption investigations and court battles. Ramaphosa supporters, however, insist the President is following legal processes and has the constitutional right to challenge decisions through the courts.





The political battle has now exploded online, with South Africans divided over whether Ramaphosa is defending himself legally or deliberately delaying accountability. Others pointed out the irony of Zuma accusing another politician of using “Stalingrad tactics,” a phrase often used to describe Zuma’s own legal delays during his corruption cases.





Analysts believe the renewed attacks could deepen divisions inside the ANC as different factions position themselves ahead of future leadership battles and the 2026 local government elections.