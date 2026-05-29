Trump Announces Final Decision Talks On Iran, Hormuz, And Nuclear Deal



U.S. President Donald J. Trump says Iran must formally agree to never possess a nuclear weapon, while also demanding the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz with unrestricted shipping access and no transit tolls.





In a lengthy statement, Trump claimed remaining naval mines in the strategic waterway would be removed in coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), while the U.S. naval blockade in the region would be lifted.





Trump also stated that highly enriched nuclear material buried deep underground following previous U.S. B-2 bomber strikes would be excavated and destroyed under joint coordination involving the United States, Iran, and international inspectors.





According to Trump, no financial exchanges have yet been approved, though he suggested additional undisclosed terms had already been agreed upon behind closed doors.





The U.S. president added that he was heading into the Situation Room to make a “final determination,” signaling that a major decision regarding Iran could be imminent





Global attention is now focused on Washington and Tehran as one of the most dangerous geopolitical confrontations in recent years appears to be entering a decisive phase.



An abnormal situation continues to unfold across the Middle East.