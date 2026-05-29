U.S. Treasury Reveals Draft $250 Bill Featuring Donald Trump



U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the Treasury Department has already prepared a draft design for a commemorative $250 banknote featuring President Donald J. Trump, pending approval from Congress.





According to reports, the proposal is tied to celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. The bill was introduced by Republican Congressman Joe Wilson of South Carolina, who wants the Treasury’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing to issue a special legal-tender note honoring the milestone.





Bessent confirmed that while the legislation has not yet passed, the Treasury moved ahead with preliminary designs “to be prepared in advance.”





Current U.S. law prohibits living individuals from appearing on American currency. However, the proposed legislation would create an exception allowing current and former presidents to be featured on official banknotes — a move Bessent reportedly described as being “designed for Donald J. Trump.”





Reports say the prototype note includes a portrait of Trump similar to imagery already displayed on banners inside some government buildings in Washington, alongside a special 250th anniversary seal and Trump’s signature





If approved, it would mark an unprecedented moment in modern U.S. history, with a sitting president appearing on legal tender while still in office.





The proposal is already fueling intense political debate across the United States as Trump’s influence over national symbolism and state ceremonies continues expanding.



An abnormal situation is unfolding in American politics.