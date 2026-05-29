LUSAKA WOMAN ARRESTED OVER OBSCENE VIDEOS



A 22 year old Woman of Lusaka identified as Rabecca Mubanga using a Facebook account name Metisha Mubanga has been arrested for producing obscene videos.





Ms.Mubanga was arrested by a joint team of officers from the Zambia Cyber Security Agency and the Zambia Police.



This is according to a statement released by the Zambia Cyber Security Agency.





The Agency says Ms. Mubanga of an unknown house number in Kamwala South Lusaka is believed to have produced the videos between May 24 th 2026 and May 26 th 2026 which have been circulating on several social media platforms.





The Videos depicted her engaging in Indecent acts and were produced at an unknown time and location within Lusaka District.





Ms. Mubanga is currently detained at The Woodlands Police station in Lusaka awaiting prosecution.