CENTCOM Signals Long Haul: Iran Campaign Could Drag Through September



U.S. Central Command is quietly preparing for the long fight. An internal Pentagon notification reveals CENTCOM has requested additional military intelligence officers to support operations against Iran for at least 100 days—potentially stretching all the way to September 2026.





This comes just days into Operation Epic Fury, the decisive campaign launched under President Trump’s direction to dismantle Iran’s terrorist regime, destroy its missile arsenal, cripple its navy, and eliminate the nuclear threat once and for all.





The request directly contradicts the initial four-week timeline floated by the administration. Instead, it shows the Pentagon is already reallocating resources for a sustained effort to finish the job right.





Iran’s ability to strike back is crumbling fast—thousands of targets hit, command centers obliterated, air defenses shredded—but the mullahs won’t go quietly. CENTCOM knows a quick knockout isn’t realistic against a regime that’s spent decades building proxies and fortifications.





Bottom line: America is committed to victory, not half-measures. If it takes longer to neutralize the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism and prevent a nuclear-armed Iran, so be it. Better a longer, decisive campaign than endless appeasement and future wars.





President Trump promised to end threats—not manage them. Operation Epic Fury is delivering. Stay the course.