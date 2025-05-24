CENTRAL PROVINCE TOPS 2024/2025 MAIZE PRODUCTION WITH 680, 085.50 METRIC TONNES



By George Lemba



Central Province tops in Maize Production for the 2024/2025 Agricultural Season





Central province is expected to produce the highest Maize production with 680,085.50 metric tonnes, followed by Eastern with 535,743.18 metric tonnes while Western province is expected to have the lowest Maize production with 93,965.77 metric tonnes.





Eastern is at number two (2) Copperbelt at number three (3) while southern is at four (4).



Lusaka is second last from Western Province in terms of Maize production.





Munchinga has beaten Luapula Province in terms of Maize food production standing at number seven (7).



A lot of Zambians have assimilated the calls from President Hakainde Hichilema to engage in food production.





Hichilema has been calling on citizens to venture into food production even in their back yards that go unsused during rain season including dry season as some citizens have the capacity to produce food all year round.





Prices of mealie meal have started dropping due to the maize yields getting into homes as Zambians are now accepting that it is better to produce and eat your own food as opposed to buying as that cuts on costs and resources can be channeled to other investments in line with President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision and calls.