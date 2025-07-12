CENTRAL PROVINCE UPND YOUTH CHAIRPERSON NTALASHA SUSPENDS FIVE MEMBERS FOR CRITICIZING PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA





Central Province UPND Youth Chairperson, Mr. James Ntalasha, has suspended five youths from the Kabwe District for accepting payments from an opposition political party to publicly criticize Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.





This decision follows a video that emerged four days ago, circulating in opposition WhatsApp groups, in which the youths criticized the president without providing a proper analysis of a recent incident in Mufumbwe District.





Mr. Ntalasha emphasized that the UPND is an organized party founded on principles of discipline, unity, love, and respect. He underscored the importance of adhering to the party’s code of conduct, stating that indiscipline and bad behavior will not be tolerated.





The Provincial Chair made these remarks while addressing party members in Kabwe yesterday. He expressed that under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, the party has made significant progress in its developmental agenda, ensuring that no constituency is left behind.





Notably, the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has increased from K1.6 million in 2021 to K36.1 million in 2025, leading to a rise in developmental projects and empowerment programs, including loans, grants, and skills training for youths, men, and women.





Mr. Ntalasha further praised Kabwe Central Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon. CHRIZOSTER HALWINDI PHIRI, for effectively utilizing the Constituency Development Fund to construct and implement visible projects in the area.





He also pointed out that the UPND government has made substantial progress in employing teachers, improving access to free education for children, hiring health workers, and creating job opportunities for youths in various ministries, including Defence and Home Affairs.





Meanwhile, UPND Provincial Coordinator Mr. Mukubani reiterated that the UPND administration has provided opportunities for everyone, regardless of political affiliation, and condemned the five youths’ unconstructive behaviour. He urged the five individuals to redirect their energy toward promoting the achievements of the UPND.





UPND Kabwe District Chairperson, Mr. Richard Makonise, also condemned the youths’ actions, stating that they failed to follow proper protocol before speaking on camera, which is against the UPND constitution.



UPND MEDIA TEAM