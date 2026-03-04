CF ACCEPTS INVITATION FOR COUNCIL OF ELDERS CONFERENCE WITH CONDITIONS…..





28th February, 2026



The Board Chairman

Centre for Policy Dialogue

6 Nalubuto Road,

Rhodes Park

Lusaka



Dear Dr. Neo Simutanyi,



RE: INVITATION TO A NATIONAL CONFERENCE ON NATIONAL RENEWAL AND TRANSFORMATIVE LEADERSHIP





The above subject matter refers.



We would like to thank you for the invitation to participate in the above captioned conference taking place on 6th – 7th March, 2026.





As a party, we fully acknowledge the numerous challenges our nation is passing through and the need for collective action to address systemic social pressures, economic strain and governance challenges.





It’s therefore an honour for the Citizens First to express our willingness to be part of a platform that will critically examine Zambia’s political trajectory, confront economic challenges and address current democratic deficits as a way of coming up with a clear path for cohesive national renewal.





On this premise, and in order for us to prepare adequately for participation, we would like to respectfully request the organisers to avail us with the following information as a bare minimum requirement to inform our participation transparently:





1. Comprehensive list of delegates



2. Rules that will govern the election of a flag bearer



3. Confirmation and participation of the Electoral Commission





We look forward to hearing from you regarding the above request at your earliest convenience.



In National Service,



Vincent Chintu

Secretary General

Citizens First



CC: Hon. Harry Kalaba, Citizens First President