CF IS WINNING THIS YEAR’S ELECTIONS…Zambians must  rally behind the experienced leadership of Harry Kalaba – MHANGO

CF IS WINNING THIS YEAR’S ELECTIONS – MHANGO



… urges Zambians to rally behind the experienced leadership of Harry Kalaba.





LUSAKA, WEDNESDAY, APRIL, 15, 2026 [SMART EAGLES]



CITIZENS First Presidential campaign manager Stanley Mhango says the opposition party will scoop this year’s elections.





Speaking when he featured on the Political Podcast this morning, Mr. Mhango said the CF has an experienced leader in Mr. Harry Kalaba and urged Zambians to rally behind him.





And Mr. Mhango said all CF structures countrywide are intact and expressed gratitude to Zambians.





“Citizens First party is winning the elections this year because we have an experienced leader. We are not talking about experiments but experience. All our structures are intact and we are ready for the elections. Our party has satisfied all the requirements needed for the filing of nominations,” Mr. Mhango said





And Mr. Mhango said the number of people wishing to stand on the Citizens First party at parliamentary and local government level has been overwhelming.





“The response to the call for people to apply to stand on CF has been overwhelming to the extent that the Central Committee has been asked to extend the closing date for receiving nomination papers, ” he said.



#SmartEagles2026.