CF ORDERS MEMBERS NOT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE “CHRISTIAN COALITION POLLS” IN THE INTEREST OF ADVANCED OPPOSITION UNITY DISCUSSIONS

“Fellow Members,

The leadership of the CF wishes to address the ongoing so-called “Christian Coalition Polls” and provide clear guidance to all members.

After careful review and internal consultations, the CF has resolved not to participate in these polls for the following reasons:

Concerns over credibility – Our assessments indicate that the internal system underpinning these polls is compromised and appears to be structured in a manner that favors a particular candidate, thereby projecting a predetermined outcome rather than reflecting the genuine will of participants. Questionable independence of promoters – Evidence suggests that the promoters of these polls are not neutral stakeholders, but rather a veiled formation aligned with one of the candidates being advanced through this process. Ongoing unity discussions – The CF is currently engaged in advanced and constructive discussions with several candidates featured in these polls. In the spirit of fostering unity and building consensus, we will not allow external distractions or partisan mechanisms to undermine the progress that has been achieved thus far. Technical irregularities – Our Systems Engineers have conducted a detailed review of the platform architecture and have identified a flaw that appears to redirect or disproportionately allocate votes in favor of a preferred candidate, further undermining the integrity of the process.

In light of the above, we strongly advise all CF members to refrain from participating in or promoting these polls.

Instead, we call upon all members to remain focused on the broader national objective:

Strengthening unity across all opposition stakeholders

Mobilizing and supporting nominations for Ward Councilors, Council Secretaries, Mayors, and Members of Parliament across the country

Building a strong, inclusive, and representative national structure in preparation for forming government after the August 2026 polls

We further encourage members to actively engage with all opposition parties, as well as disenfranchised individuals within the ruling party, to advance a unified and cross-cutting alliance that reflects the aspirations of our people.

Let us remain disciplined, focused, and committed to the greater goal of national transformation through unity.”

Signed,

Vincent Chintu

CF Secretary General