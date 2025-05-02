CHABINGA ACCUSES FOREIGN DIPLOMATS OF BACKING LUNGU’S “PLAN B”

MAFINGA Member of Parliament and leader of a Patriotic Front (PF) faction, Robert Chabinga has alleged that foreign diplomats accredited to Zambia are actively involved in supporting former president Edgar Lungu’s purported “Plan B” to destabilise the current government.

Speaking to journalists this morning, Chabinga claimed that ambassadors and high commissioners are holding secret meetings to promote Lungu’s return to political influence.

“We know the Plan B. They are even working with some diplomats accredited to Zambia,” Chabinga stated.

“Ambassadors and High Commissioners, stay away from this, Zambia is a sovereign state.”

Chabinga, accompanied by Morgan Ng’ona, his Secretary General, warned the diplomats against interfering in Zambia’s internal political affairs, accusing them of attempting to orchestrate regime change through non-democratic means.

He suggested that these diplomats are providing support to Lungu’s camp, aiming to undermine the government of President Hakainde Hichilema.

The lawmaker did not provide specific names of the diplomats or countries involved, nor did he offer concrete evidence to substantiate his claims.

The allegations come amidst ongoing political tensions within the PF, which fractured into multiple factions following Lungu’s departure from office.

However, yesterday two factions, the Miles Sampa and Edgar Lungu led camps reconciled and expelled Chabinga, while appointing Sampa as leader of Opposition in Parliament .

But Chabinga emphasised that he is the legitimate PF party president.

By George Musonda

Kalemba