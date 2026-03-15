CHABINGA ACCUSES SAMPA OF FORGING DOCUMENT REMOVING HIM FROM PF OFFICE BEARERS AT REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES

By: Thomas Afroman Mwale

Patriotic Front (PF) faction President Robert Chabinga has dismissed as a forged document a notice circulating on social media alleging that he has been removed from the party’s list of office bearers at the Registrar of Societies.

Mr Chabinga says he expects the Registrar of Societies to report Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa to the police for possible forgery investigations.

He maintained that he remains the President of the Patriotic Front, with Morgan Ngona serving as the party’s Secretary General.

Speaking during a media briefing, the Mafinga Law Maker said the recent court judgment that dismissed Mr Ngona’s application challenging his removal as Secretary General by Miles Sampa did not order any changes to PF office bearers or grant Mr Sampa authority to assume control of the party.

Mr Chabinga has since advised the Matero MP to stop misleading the public by suggesting that the Patriotic Front has been returned to their faction, insisting that he remains the legitimate leader of the party.

SunFmTvNews