THE GIST | CHABINGA AUDIO IGNITES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE STORM AND POLITICAL RECKONING





Social media platforms are ablaze following the circulation of an audio recording purported to feature Patriotic Front faction leader Robert Chabinga and a female cabinet minister. The content of the recording, if authentic, suggests a covert discussion on the repatriation of former President Edgar Lungu’s remains, including alleged attempts to improperly influence judicial proceedings in South Africa.





The recording appears to allude to bribes being extended to a South African judge and outlines a strategy aimed at easing diplomatic tensions through underhanded means. The alleged conversation has since triggered an avalanche of public reaction and fierce political positioning.





Mr. Chabinga has responded with urgency. He has stated that the audio is entirely fabricated using artificial intelligence technology. He further disclosed that he has reported the matter to law enforcement and has instructed his legal team to pursue litigation against those involved in its distribution.





“This is a criminal offence under the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act,” Mr. Chabinga wrote.



“Let Emmanuel Mwamba and his collaborators, such as Sishuwa Sishuwa, understand that the law is closing in. They will not remain outside the country forever.”





However, opposition parliamentarian Binwell Mpundu has pushed back, insisting that artificial intelligence cannot be used as a blanket excuse without transparency.





“Another country is implicated. This matter cannot be dismissed with a vague statement,” Mr. Mpundu said.

“The government must publish the findings that led to the conclusion that this audio was created using artificial intelligence. That is the standard in any credible society.”





Adding to the debate, United Party for National Development Media Director Mark Simuuwe provided a brief explanation of the power of generative artificial intelligence.





“AI can replicate any voice. Once a short audio sample is obtained, it can be trained to mimic any language, tone or sound including animal noises,” Mr. Simuuwe stated.





Meanwhile, the Given Lubinda-led faction of the Patriotic Front has rejected the artificial intelligence defense entirely. They have accused the current administration of diplomatic sabotage and of concealing acts of corruption behind the façade of emerging technology.





As this firestorm unfolds, another political actor has resurfaced under difficult circumstances. Self-exiled politician Chilufya Tayali has confirmed from Malaysia that he is battling a medical emergency.





“I have suffered a burst appendix. Please keep me in your prayers as I await surgery,” Mr. Tayali posted from his hospital bed





The controversy surrounding the leaked recording has once again highlighted the precarious intersection between technology, accountability, and political ethics in Zambia. With artificial intelligence now a tool in both manipulation and misinformation, the country faces critical questions about transparency, justice, and the future of its democratic institutions.



You are reading The People’s Brief

Accurate. Principled. Independent.