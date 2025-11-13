CHABINGA BLOWS OPEN THE PF POWER STRUGGLE



Robert Chabinga has detonated the clearest proof yet that the Patriotic Front is now in a full-scale internal war. At a heated press briefing in Lusaka this morning, Chabinga declared that effective today, November 13, the PF Secretariat and all party offices across the country are “out of bounds” following a Kabwe High Court order granted yesterday.





Chabinga, flanked by his loyalists and waving what he repeatedly called “lugwalo,” the legal registration papers, announced that the Given Lubinda–led convention is illegal, the nominations are illegal, and the candidates who paid K200,000 each “must go back and collect their money from the real owners.”





He confirmed that court summons have been issued against Brenda Nyirenda, the deputy secretary general in the Lubinda camp, adding that the order has been served virtually to the Lubinda enclave and that a copy will be delivered to the Inspector General of Police.





“This party will not have a convention this month,” he said. “Not under illegality. Not under confusion. We have stopped it. The court has stopped it.”





The attack did not end there. Chabinga accused Makebi Zulu of using Edgar Lungu’s funeral impasse for political capital, saying the late president’s “spirit feels betrayed” by those “turning his burial into a campaign message.” The remarks mark the sharpest internal blow Makebi has taken since announcing his bid.





Chabinga added that his faction “is ready for dialogue,” but insisted the process must start with “respecting legality” and “giving Lungu a dignified closure without political games.”





The press briefing has sent shockwaves through PF structures and aspirant camps. It places the entire Lubinda-engineered convention under a legal cloud, threatens the timelines of the race, and forces aspirants like Makebi, Mundubile, Mudolo and others to confront a new reality: the PF battle is no longer only about delegates and endorsements. It is also about who controls procedure and who holds the legal keys to the party.





This is a developing story. More updates coming as The People’s Brief tracks the legal filings, police response, and reactions from all PF camps.



© The People's Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu