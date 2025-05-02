Chabinga camp laughs off Sampa-Lungu reconciliation as political circus

AS the dust from the Patriotic Front’s grand reunion between Miles Sampa and Edgar Lungu settles, not everyone is singing songs of unity.

The third PF faction, led by Mafinga lawmaker Robert Chabinga and his Secretary General (SG) Morgan Ng’ona, has laughed off the development as nothing more than political drama fit for a stage, not a ballot.

While Sampa, Nakacinda and Lubinda were busy shaking hands at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka, the Chabinga camp was somewhere in the shadows, watching, and calling out what they believe is a poorly scripted political comedy.

Speaking in an interview with Kalemba, Morgan Ng’ona could not hide his disbelief at what he described as a ‘PF circus’ where characters switch roles overnight.

“It is all comedy. It is not adding up,” Ng’ona said.

“If you remember very well, the group of Nakacinda and Given Lubinda expelled Miles from the party. So when did they bring him back to even start accepting his appointments?”

Ng’ona questioned how a man once tossed out like expired relish is now dishing out positions like Christmas biscuits, even to those who publicly rejected his leadership.

He reminded the public how Miles Sampa recently appointed Kampamba Mulenga as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, only for him to later turn around and be appointed in the same role, all under the supposed blessing of those who once denied him the PF presidency.

Even more troubling for the Chabinga faction is the endorsement of former President Edgar Lungu as the PF’s 2026 presidential candidate, a move they believe is premature and legally shaky given Lungu’s eligibility case.

Ng’ona was quick to remind the nation that the PF still has unresolved issues about who is truly in charge, insisting that in the eyes of the law and the people, PF remains firmly under the leadership of Robert Chabinga.

“PF remains in the hands of President Chabinga, and I’m still the Secretary General,” declared Ng’ona.

By George Musonda

Kalemba May 2, 2025