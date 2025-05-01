“Chabinga Chabinga! PF Throws Out Mafinga MP Like a Used Campaign Poster”



In what political analysts are calling a “Kasama-style eviction,” the Patriotic Front (PF) has fired its Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga, faster than you can say “alliance denied.”



In a letter stamped, sealed, and no doubt delivered with a frown, PF Secretary General His Honourable Raphael Nakacinda informed Chabinga that he had been expelled forthwith a term which in PF apparently means, “pack your bags and don’t forget your red beret if you have one.”



According to PF, Chabinga went rogue like a boda-boda during fuel shortage zooming onto Facebook to declare that PF had formed an alliance with the ruling UPND. The post, which PF claims was written without consultation or even a courtesy WhatsApp message, left the party leadership choking on their nshima.



“As a party, we were shocked. We thought maybe his account was hacked or he was dreaming in broad daylight,” said a senior PF official who asked to remain anonymous, “but when he endorsed HH for 2026? Aah, that one finished us. That’s political witchcraft!”



In the now-viral letter, PF accuses Chabinga of “gross misconduct”, a charge which in PF’s dictionary includes:



Thinking aloud on Facebook



Cozying up to the President in power



And most importantly, confusing the grassroots who still think UPND stands for “Under PF Negotiation Deal.”



PF has since written to both the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Electoral Commission of Zambia, asking them to begin procedures to delete Chabinga like expired talk time officially declaring the Mafinga seat vacant.



“He campaigned in green but now dances to red. That’s betrayal of the highest order!” cried out a PF youth from Mafinga, visibly upset, holding a faded 2021 campaign poster of Chabinga smiling with a hoe.



With by-election winds now blowing in Mafinga, and political temperatures rising like December ZESCO bills, one thing is clear in Zambian politics, the drama never ends, and the alliances are shakier than a ZNS-constructed road during rainy season.

KUMWESU