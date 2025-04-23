CHABINGA CONGRATULATES AMOS CHANDA FOR JOINING UPND.



He writes…… .

“Hon. Robert Chabinga Commends Amos Chanda for His Bold Decision to Join UPND Media Team”



Lusaka, Zambia – We are thrilled to commend Mr. Amos Chanda, former State House Press Aide to President Edgar Lungu, for his recent interview on Radio Phoenix’s “Let the People Talk” program. Mr. Chanda’s bold decision to join the UPND media team is a testament to his patriotism and commitment to serving the people of Zambia.



Mr Chanda has demonstrated that he is not a person who can be manipulated by some people who feels are bigger than Zambia.



Mr. Chanda’s voice resonates with many Zambians who are eager for real change and progress. His articulation of key issues affecting our nation is a breath of fresh air, and we applaud him for speaking truth to power. As a patriotic citizen, Mr. Chanda is not afraid to challenge the status quo and advocate for good governance, transparency, and accountability.





We encourage Mr. Chanda to continue being a vibrant and eloquent press aide, using his skills to amplify the voices of Zambians and hold those in power accountable. His eloquence and ability to articulate complex issues in a clear and concise manner make him an asset to the UPND media team.



To those who are uncomfortable with Mr. Chanda’s newfound voice, we say that his patriotism and dedication to Zambia’s progress are an inspiration to many. Those who are not comfortable with his views are likely those who are not patriots themselves, but rather individuals who are more interested in maintaining the status quo for their own gain.



We urge all Zambians to join Mr. Chanda in his quest for a better Zambia. Let us work together to build a country that is truly people-centered and prosperous for all. We commend Mr. Chanda for his courage and conviction, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact he will have as part of the UPND media team.



Hon. Robert M Chabinga

Leader of the opposition / PF ACTING PRESIDENT

MAFINGA MP