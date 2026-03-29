CHABINGA DECLARES HIMSELF LEGITIMATE PF PRESIDENT



Leader of the Opposition and Patriotic Front (PF) faction President, Robert Chabinga, has declared himself the legitimate President of the PF.





Mr. Chabinga stated that the party remains in alliance with President Hakainde Hichilema and reaffirmed that Miles Sampa remains expelled from the party and currently holds no position within the PF.





Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Chabinga said he will continue supporting President Hichilema’s development agenda, which has been implemented since 2021.

He cited progress in areas such as improved access to mining opportunities, growth in the tourism sector, debt restructuring efforts, increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations, and reduced inflation from double-digit to single-digit levels.





He stressed that he is not ashamed to be associated with President Hichilema, noting that the current government has delivered tangible development for Zambia.





Mr. Chabinga further expressed concern over misleading statements on party matters, including reports from some sections of the media.



ZNBC