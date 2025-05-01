CHABINGA DENIES EXPULSION AND APPOINTMENT OF NAKACHINDA AS PATROTIC FRONT PF SECRETARY GENERAL.



He wrote…..



_Re: Refutation and Dismissal of Hon. Raphael Nakachinda’s Appointment and Response to Unlawful Actions_



Fellow Patriotic Front Members, Esteemed Citizens, and Honourable Colleagues,



I, Hon. Robert Chabinga, representing the legitimate leadership of the Patriotic Front, address pressing matters concerning our party’s integrity and governance. We categorically refute and dismiss Hon. Raphael Nakachinda’s appointment as Party Secretary General, citing significant procedural irregularities and blatant disregard for our constitutional processes.



Grounds for Dismissal:



✓ _Illegitimate Authority:_ The appointment was made under the auspices of an individual without legitimate recognition as party leader, as per the Registrar of Societies. Thus, any actions taken are null and void.

✓ _Lack of Consultation:_ Key stakeholders were overlooked, undermining our party’s principles of inclusivity and collective decision-making.

✓ _Constitutional Non-Compliance:_ The appointment contravenes specific provisions of the PF Constitution, rendering it illegal and subject to nullification.



_Additional Concerns:_



We’ve taken note of attempts to destabilize the party through dubious legal maneuvers and unfounded summons. Attached documents reveal a desperate attempt to manipulate party processes and discredit legitimate leaders. We dismiss these actions as malicious and without merit.





Dismissal of Expulsion Letter:



We reject the letter of expulsion against me, Hon. Robert Chabinga, Member of Parliament for Mafinga Constituency. As the legitimate elected representative, I remain committed to serving my constituents and upholding party values. The self-proclaimed leadership’s actions are baseless and intended to destabilize our structures. Furthermore, attempting to expel the legitimate leadership is laughable. Hon. Nakachinda’s appointment is particularly egregious, given his prior media claims of holding the position of Secretary General, which renders any reappointment null and void. Mr. Morgan Ngona remains the party’s Secretary General.



Conclusion:



The Patriotic Front remains resolute in upholding constitutional governance and protecting member rights. We call upon loyalists to stand firm against these unlawful actions and reaffirm our commitment to the party’s founding principles.



_Signed:_

Original copy signed.



Hon. Robert Chabinga

Leader of Opposition

Acting President, Patriotic Front

Member of Parliament for Mafinga Constituency.

Ends.