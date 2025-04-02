Chabinga has no legal right to stand anywhere in the political corridors and pretend to be a president- Miles Sampa’s PF

STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

=====================

1st April 2025.



The statement coming from the expelled Mafinga member of parliament Robert Chabinga is a clear celebration of April fools day. I do hereby challenge him to go to any courts of our land wearing the deceitful contemptuous jacket of acting president and see which Law recognizes him as such.





Mr Chabinga has no legal right to stand anywhere in the political corridors and pretend to be a president. It is out of the disrespect of our Judiciary and in connivance with the former Home Affairs PS Akafumba and the Registrar of societies that the man thinks he holds any position when he knows very well that he is a definition of Contempt of Court. When Judges have signed Orders stopping him from holding a Press Conference as acting PF President, he has acted cocky,defied the Orders and disrespected the Courts. Men like Robert Chabinga have no shame nor conscience to reflect on their destructive habits and their impact on the majority Citizens that are members of the PF and the Country in general.





Robert Chabinga has put the name of our Judiciary into disrepute by constantly committing Contempt of Court with impunity as he claims he is a personal friend of President Hakainde Hichilema and he will always protect him. The Zambian people have been wondering what powers Chabinga has to disrespect the Courts and get away with it. The answer is in the so called protection by President HH because some of the Contempts he has committed have been in the presence of the Republican President himself that is supposed to be the custodian of our Rule of Law and not Lawlessness.





Today the Registrar of societies is before the Courts because of the crookedness and dishonorable acts of people like Chabinga who has no interest in bettering the democracy of our Country but out to get personal favours (public contracts) from the ruling party by doing damage to the opposition especially the Patriotic Front.





Even a teething child knows that Robert Chabinga is a UPND stooge who adds no value to providing checks and balances to the government. As Leader of Opposition (appointed by our President Miles Sampa he is disrepecting), he has been the most incompetent and worthless to the opposition. We commend Hon Miles Sampa for dropping him from the position and expelling him as well.





The Nation cannot afford to have such elements in the midst of constitutional amendment debates. For some unknown reason, the Speaker who was quick to accept and implement within 2 hours a letter from Miles Sampa removing Hon Brian Mundubile and replacing him with Mr Chabinga, today has refused to honour the same instructions removing Chabinga and replacing him with the Kalulushi MP Hon Mulenga Kampamba. She has chosen to get herself involved in PF internal matters. To her it’s either the Leader of Opposition is Mr Chabinga or nobody else.





If Robert Chabinga thinks he will continue disrespecting the Judiciary and abrogating the constitution of our land and always get protected by the UPND government, he’s very much mistaken. The Judiciary is made up of Men and Women of honor. They are there to protect the integrity of our constitution and will stand up to do that which is right and according to the Law and not the will of Chabinga and President HH.





Robert Chabinga and all expelled members of parliament should go to courts and challenge their expulsion if they’re law abiding citizens. Alternatively and since Chabinga claims to be popular with his UPND in Mafinga constituency, he should not challenge the expulsion in Court so that we can go to the by election there early. He would then prove his popularity standing on a UPND ticket.





As for the PF, We shall hold hands and fight to make sure that bad elements sponsored by the PF to parliament and have turned against the PF, are kicked out of Parliament. This time around we won’t allow the Speaker to protect Robert Chabinga and other law breaking members of parliament.





As things stand and at the crossroad where the Nation is now; we in the PF don’t want people who are sitted on political fences. You are either with us and the Opposition or the ruling UPND party. As we have done with Chabinga and others, we will help drop anyone on the fence by using the Laws of our land.



(Signed)

Hazel Saliya Kapeta

Deputy Secretary General (DSG)

Patriotic Front (PF)