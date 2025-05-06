Chabinga Has Put The  Lives of Majority Ordinary Zambians into Danger- Miles Sampa

06.05.2025



Chabinga Has Put The Lives of Majority Ordinary Zambians into Danger.



It was a few months ago that the USA under President Trump disbanded USAID to Zambia and many other Countries of Africa.





Their Aid to Zambia was mostly in the health and agricultural sector estimated to around $360M per year. This had already been factored into the budget for 2025 for medicines and other health services into our hospitals countrywide. Over $100M under the Millenium compact agreement was to be a grant to help our commercial and small scale farmers food production and easy access to the market.





The obvious option for the UPND government was to approach and convince other cooperating partners represented in Zambia via embassies to fill in the budgetary financial gap left by USAID. This included likes of UK’s DFID, Japan’s JICA, Sweden, Germany, China, Norway, Finland etc that already were participating in annual budget support to Zambia would have been easy to convince them to allocate more funds.





Then here comes the Mafinga MP Robert Chabinga screaming loud warning the High Commissioners and Ambassadors in Zambia to ‘behave’ and not engage with the opposition and essentially asking President HH to deport them back to their Countries. Now there is a saying in the Bemba language that ..”chimbwi pakulila, ninshi naishiba eko ashintilile amatako “ (for a normally coward hyena to sound confident strutting towards lions, it means it knows it has a huge elephant backing behind its back).





Chabinga ‘dines and wines’ with President HH and his State House assistants especially Levy Ngoma whose sole life agenda seems it is only to obliterate the PF. He hates the PF with a passion guess for kicking out his original MMD party out of government in 2011 and for personally twice losing under the UPND to a PF candidate for the Sinda constituency seat of the Eastern province in 2016 and 2021. He therefore has a big personal bone to chew with the PF and wants it dead by any means necessary even if that means breaking laws or Court rulings that can haunt him one day.





In the meantime Levy (& PHH) have found Chabinga as a useful ‘chakuti’ on that trajectory by illegally and against court orders masquerading him as a PF acting President when there is no such position of ‘acting’ President in the PF constitution. Being a rookie and first time MP with zero previous electable leadership positions, Chabinga has zero boundaries in what he says to please Levy Ngoma and HH. They are his pay masters whenever he holds a press conference to parrot something against the former President Edgar Lungu, the PF, Miles Sampa and others. In the process also breaks the new cyber laws but never arrested. He seems to have also acquired presidential immunity from police arrests.





This time around he went a notch too far and literary threatened to deport the diplomats in Zambia for engaging the opposition. He is probably too raw in politics to remember that even when the UPND were in Oppostion, the Ambassadors based in Lusaka were publicly or privately engaging the then Oppostion leader HH and the UPND.





Embassies conversant with both ruling parties and opposition so they get informed opinion to report to their capitals or Presidents on the governance of the Country called Zambia. This so that their aid is tied to good governance amongst other yardsticks. Even when the UPND leaves Power (in 2026), these same diplomats Chabinga is insulting will reach out to them as the opposition (after 2026) for their views on various matters of national and public interest.





Chabinga’s comments have obviously raffled feathers of all the local embassies that were considering to fill the government financial gap created by the USAID.



As he is always found in the entourage of President HH on his various trips countrywide and paraded to proclaim false declarations like the PF has endorsed HH for 2026 when not, the diplomats would not be out of order to take it that Chabinga’s ranting against them had the blessing of the President or Statehouse (Levy Ngoma).





Given I have mentioned Levy; he will today fund mercenary rogue blogs to defame me or even call the IG to arrest me. Lol & not that I care panotwafika. To every Presidency, there are good and bad Statehouse advisors that end up leading a President to lose power. Levy is the current that lethal and inhuman bad advisor. We Stand for nothing but the truth.





The PF expelled MP Robert Chabinga is out of order and has put the lives of many Zambians in danger because the anticipated financial support for health or agriculture from the various Western and Eastern world Embassies in Lusaka may now not come through. Chabinga is not only a danger to himself but to PHH and to the lives of Zambians at large.



Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP

Leader of Opposition

Patriotic Front