*PRESS STATEMENT*

*For Immediate Release*



*PF PAMODZI ALLIANCE: A NEW CHAPTER FOR A STRONGER PATRIOTIC FRONT*



The Patriotic Front leadership under the guidance of *Acting President Given Lubinda, together with the Members of the Central Committee (MCC) and the Council of Elders,* has taken a decisive and historic step by forming the *PF Pamodzi Alliance* in order to move the party forward and protect its identity, values and political legacy.





This decision follows the unfortunate developments surrounding the Tonse Alliance, which was originally inspired by the late Sixth Republican *President Edgar Chagwa Lungu* as a vehicle for genuine opposition unity in Zambia.





Regrettably, the noble vision of unity that *President Lungu championed* has been undermined by individuals whose actions have betrayed the spirit of cooperation and respect that the alliance was meant to uphold.





It is therefore surprising that some individuals who claim to represent the Patriotic Front continue to appear at rallies of the ruling *United Party for National Development* and speak on its platforms while simultaneously claiming ownership of the Patriotic Front.





For example, *Robert Chabinga* must explain to the Zambian people why he continues to address UPND rallies if indeed he claims to hold the legitimate mandate of the Patriotic Front. Leadership of a political party cannot be exercised from the podium of another political party.





If the courts have pronounced themselves on certain matters, then the rule of law demands that such decisions be respected by all parties involved. Political legitimacy cannot be built on attempts to impress those in power, including *President Hakainde Hichilema,* at the expense of the dignity of one’s own political organization.





The Patriotic Front remains a party built on constitutionalism and democratic principles. That is why the *PF Pamodzi Alliance* is determined to proceed with organizing a party convention, as required by the constitution of every political party.





It is ironic that some who attempt to lecture others about legitimacy are themselves associated with political structures that have failed to hold conventions for fear of internal challenges. Democracy demands accountability and renewal through proper party processes.





The Patriotic Front has therefore demonstrated that it remains committed to internal democracy and respect for constitutional obligations.



As our elders wisely say in Bemba, *“Ichilowele chiyilombela cheka umuchele.”* A good relish does not beg for salt; its quality naturally attracts what it needs.

.





In the same spirit, the *PF Pamodzi Alliance will not beg for support.* Its strength, organization and commitment to the people of Zambia will naturally attract those who believe in unity, justice and democratic renewal.





No amount of intimidation, threats or political maneuvering will stop the Patriotic Front from reorganizing itself and fulfilling its constitutional mandate.





The message is simple and clear: those who have chosen other political paths must allow the Patriotic Front to rebuild and move forward without interference.





The Patriotic Front remains a formidable political force and will continue to mobilize the Zambian people as we look toward the future with confidence and determination.





*Issued by:*



*Michael Zephaniah Phiri*



*Deputy Second Vice* *Chairman – Information, Publicity and Media*

*PF Pamodzi Alliance*