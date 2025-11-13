Chabinga obtains Court order, PF Secretariat closed, party structures countrywide prohibited from using party offices

CHABINGA OBTAINS INJUNCTION AGAINST PF GENERAL CONFERENCE
…matter comes up on 3rd December 2025 for Inter-Parte hearing…
Robert Chabinga has been granted a court injunction to restrain the Patriotic Front from holding its General Conference scheduled for the month-end of November 2025.
Chabinga, who shopped for a court forum in Kabwe, has been granted a restraining order aginst Patriotic Front Acting Secretary General, Brenda Nyirenda-Chisopa.
Justice Kelvin Hancubwili Limbani, Judge-in- Charge in Kabwe granted the order.
“IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the application for an Order of injunction to compel the Defendant by himself, his servants, agents, employees or whomsoever to- immediately cease and desist from occupying the Patriotic Front Party Secretariat, use of the Patriotic Front Party materials including issuance of party receipts and use of letterheads, holding meetings, press conferences and media briefings in the name of the Patriotic Front Party, purporting or holding out as leaders of the Patriotic Front Party and announcing the road map of the elective convention of the Patriotic Front Party until the Court’s determination the matter.”
The Kabwe Judge has directed that the Inter-Parte hearing will take place on 3rd December 2025.
The Patriotic Front has announced that it will hold a general conference to elect a party leader and members of the Central Committee.
So far, Zambian businessma based in South Africa, Joseph Willa Mudolo, Lusaka lawyer, Makebi Zulu, PF Acting President Given Lubinda and Luapula MP, Chanda Katotobwe have paid the K200,000 Expression of Interest fee and joined the race.
Others in the race who met the requirements are; former Diplomat, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, Mporokoso MP, Brian Mundubile, Lunte MP, Mutotwe Kafwaya, former Ministers; Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Greyford Monde and Chishimba Kambwili, businessman Goodward Mulubwa and Matero MP, Miles Bwalya Sampa have been in the race since 2023.
This case won’t be resolved in Courts in Hakainde’s Zambia.
This is a Political Issue…and it requires a political Solution.
The Patriotic Front should go ahead and have the General Conference on 29th November, 2025.
They should continue using the Party Secretariat,
and all the Structures should do like wise.
The Politics of Exclusion should not be allowed in Zambia.
We are a multi party democracy and should
function as such.
If someone wants to compete against himself, let him go to Tanzania.
@One Hundred…. Though Chabinga maybe doing semantics BUT BY PATRIOTIC FRON LAW HE IS 100 right. He is the president of PF.
Ba Miles banafula chabe cita HANDOVER LEADERSHIP TO LUNGU who’s was dying in FEW WEEKS WITHOUT KNOWING.
I have seen the letter oz Zambian Eye tabloid…!!
PF are forever trapped.
PF is going now
Ilibbebbede. BUT when I follow LAW AND ORDER Chabinga is the rightful president of PF!!
It’s technical, if it plays on emotions it will not be on ballot. Like Lubinda once said, they need to talk to Chabinga. Also, Or hey can go the mmd way , New Party or call back the other party vehicle they have been using. Do this fast please. Sampa started the pf downfall on paper
Check mate!! Now is the time to humbly consider our warnings. Arrogance or insults will not help here. Go and talk to your friend nicely.
He who holds the cards like it or not calls the shots. This time around what was done in the past to change the hands of leadership can not be wished away or angrily discarded.
Here the law will follow the paper work. Let us see what alternative plan exist to counter this move. This confusion is really self induced.