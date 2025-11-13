Chabinga obtains Court order, PF Secretariat closed, party structures countrywide prohibited from using party offices

CHABINGA OBTAINS INJUNCTION AGAINST PF GENERAL CONFERENCE



…matter comes up on 3rd December 2025 for Inter-Parte hearing…





Robert Chabinga has been granted a court injunction to restrain the Patriotic Front from holding its General Conference scheduled for the month-end of November 2025.





Chabinga, who shopped for a court forum in Kabwe, has been granted a restraining order aginst Patriotic Front Acting Secretary General, Brenda Nyirenda-Chisopa.





Justice Kelvin Hancubwili Limbani, Judge-in- Charge in Kabwe granted the order.



“IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the application for an Order of injunction to compel the Defendant by himself, his servants, agents, employees or whomsoever to- immediately cease and desist from occupying the Patriotic Front Party Secretariat, use of the Patriotic Front Party materials including issuance of party receipts and use of letterheads, holding meetings, press conferences and media briefings in the name of the Patriotic Front Party, purporting or holding out as leaders of the Patriotic Front Party and announcing the road map of the elective convention of the Patriotic Front Party until the Court’s determination the matter.”





The Kabwe Judge has directed that the Inter-Parte hearing will take place on 3rd December 2025.



The Patriotic Front has announced that it will hold a general conference to elect a party leader and members of the Central Committee.





So far, Zambian businessma based in South Africa, Joseph Willa Mudolo, Lusaka lawyer, Makebi Zulu, PF Acting President Given Lubinda and Luapula MP, Chanda Katotobwe have paid the K200,000 Expression of Interest fee and joined the race.





Others in the race who met the requirements are; former Diplomat, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, Mporokoso MP, Brian Mundubile, Lunte MP, Mutotwe Kafwaya, former Ministers; Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Greyford Monde and Chishimba Kambwili, businessman Goodward Mulubwa and Matero MP, Miles Bwalya Sampa have been in the race since 2023.