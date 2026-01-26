CHABINGA PRAISES HH FOR ENDING POLITICAL VIOLENCE AND INTIMIDATION





I wish to issue this press statement to publicly commend the United Party for National Development (UPND) government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema for the decisive and commendable steps taken to stem out political ills that once plagued our nation.



Since President Hichilema assumed office, Zambia has witnessed a significant reduction in political violence and cadrelism, particularly in markets, bus stations, and government institutions.

The country has been spared the distressing scenes that previously characterized our political landscape; scenes of unceremonious ejections of civil servants from government offices, intimidation of citizens, and the lawlessness that became normalized under the guise of political power.



It is worth noting that even well-known Patriotic Front (PF) cadres remain in government service today, with some still actively opposed to, and even plotting against, the current administration. Yet, despite this, the President and UPND government has chosen restraint, respect for the rule of law, and adherence to democratic principles over revenge and political persecution. This level of tolerance and maturity in governance deserves national recognition.



As President of the Patriotic Front and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, I speak from a position of honesty and accountability. I can attest that our party was once among the perpetrators of political violence and cadrelism, a path that regrettably cost the nation many lives, destroyed livelihoods, and eroded public trust in politics. These are painful truths we must acknowledge if Zambia is to heal and move forward.



The current administration’s commitment to peace, professionalism in public service, and the depoliticization of state institutions marks a critical turning point in our democracy. President Hichilema has demonstrated that leadership does not require intimidation, and that political power can be exercised with humility, inclusiveness, and respect for human rights.



It is for these reasons that the UPND government must be commended for restoring sanity, dignity, and order in our public spaces and governance systems. This progress must be protected and supported by all well-meaning Zambians, regardless of political affiliation.

May this era of peace and democratic maturity continue to define our nation.

Issued by:







Mr. Robert Chabinga

President – Patriotic Party